CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The man arrested in relation to the murder of four University of Idaho students was photographed during a refueling stop in Champaign's Willard Airport.
The photos provided TMZ, show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport.
Kohberger is in the process of being extradited to Idaho where he will likely go to court this week.
