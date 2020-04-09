EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police District 12 shared dramatic photos of Wednesday evenings storm system that moved through the area.
They said the storm moved through the heart of District 12, which covers Effingham County. Deputies responded to 10 weather related crashes during the height of the storm. ISP said five drivers from those crashes suffered minor injuries. Most crashes were commercial vehicles blown over by strong winds. None of the injuries were severe.
ISP did report that some agricultural structures were damaged throughout District 12. No serious injuries were reported with those damages.
ISP is reminding people that we are approaching spring weather season and to be prepared for inclement weather.