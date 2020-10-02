WASHINGTON (WAND) - The physician to President Donald Trump said America's leader is "fatigued, but in good spirits" after testing positive for COVID-19.
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump started quarantining after it was announced both tested positive Thursday via the president's Twitter page. Since then, physician Sean P. Colney said the president has taken a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail with the infusion completed "without incident." In additional, Colney said the president has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.
A team of experts is evaluating the president, Colney said. They will make recommendations about next steps to President Trump and the First Lady.
Melania Trump is "well with only a mild cough and headache," Colney said. He said the rest of the First Family is well and tested negative for COVID-19 Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.