URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Piatt County farmer facing federal charges of bank fraud and concealment of bankruptcy assets.
James R. Williams, 59, of Cisco is set to go to trial in federal court Nov. 18.
Williams is accused of defrauding Gifford State Bank and First Security Bank by submitting false information on a balance sheet. The News Gazette reports he used that sheet to get a $4.5 million loan for his business, RJW Williams Farms Inc.
Losses to the banks were more than $500,000.
Williams also stands accused of hiding more than $500,000 in grain sales from creditors of the bankruptcy estate of RJW Williams Farms Inc.
The indictment claims he told employees of a Niantic-based ADM grain elevator to issue checks to his son and that those were then deposited into an account held jointly by Williams and his son.
Williams is currently out on bond.