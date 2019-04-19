MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - The Piatt County Passport Services office at the Piatt County Circuit Clerk's office will be staying open, despite previously being ordered to close.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) released this statement after the State Department reversed their decision to close passport services in Piatt County.
"After a letter and calls from my office, I'm glad the State Department has agreed to reverse their decision," said Davis. "The Piatt County Circuit Clerk's office is the sole provider of passport services in the area and it doesn't make any sense to require people to drive to the next county just to talk to someone about getting a passport."
Officials had said before the office did not generate enough traffic to justify staying open.
"The Piatt County Circuit Clerk's Office is very pleased that the State Department has reversed its decision which now allows us to fully resume passport processing operations," said Seth Floyd, Piatt County Circuit Clerk. "It is always a good thing when cost effective services can remain accessible to citizens within their own community. We extend our thanks to Congressman Rodney Davis and his staff for their hand in overturning the original decision. It is from their assistance that Piatt County still has a passport processing facility."