MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND)- A current lieutenant of the Champaign Police Department, Mark Vogelzang, will be taking over the role as Piatt County sheriff from retiring David Hunt.
Vogelzang will start his duties in July and finish out Hunt's term that runs throughout November 2022.
According to The News Gazette, Vogelzang is a resident of Monticello and has served as an officer in Champaign for 21 years.
"He's very qualified. He's come up through the ranks through the Champaign Police Department," Hunt said. "He's been in charge of several task force investigations and other things, SWAT teams, and the explosive ordinance team over there as well."
The Piatt County Republican Central Committee conducted the search for Hunt's replacement and recommended Vogelzang to fill his spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.