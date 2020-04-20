PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Piatt County Sheriff David Hunt has recovered from COVID-19, according to his daughter.
His daughter said her dad has made a full recovery. "He is healthy and happy to be back to serving the community."
Sheriff Hunt overcame the virus after 24 days. His symptoms began on March 27 and he has been in self quarantine.
"If you see this guy around, feel free to give him a six foot of distance, warm welcome. For those, like myself, who need new reasons to avoid this intimidating man, please contact me for ideas. Lastly, I respectfully ask you all to truly understand that strict, yet proper measures were taken to get to this point. Use this as proof that there is light at the end of the tunnel. We will all get through this together. Thank you for your support and prayers, continue striving to stay healthy. God Bless,” Hunt's daughter said on a Facebook post shared to the departments page.