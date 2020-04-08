PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Piatt County Sheriff's department said that sheriff David Hunt has tested positive for COVID-19.
Sheriff Hunt said although this is a personal matter, some public speculation has prompted the need for accurate information to be provided. He and his family request prayers for a quick and full recovery.
His symptoms began on March 27 and has since been in self quarantine. He had not been tested until his symptoms worsened and he was taken to the hospital where he was tested.
He was released from the hospital on the same day and continues to self-isolate.
The Dewitt-Piatt County Health Department remains in contact and monitors his health every day. He and his family are following the appropriate measures as provided by the Health department and CDC.