PIATT CO., (WAND) — On Wednesday morning, a 2007 White Lincoln Navigator was stolen in Mansfield. According to the Piatt County Sheriff's Office, the Lincoln contained a Goldendoodle dog.
The stolen Lincoln Navigator was bearing Illinois Registration Plate #Q483679. The SUV was last seen driving eastbound on Piatt County Road 2950N toward Champaign County north of Mahomet.
Anyone who locates the vehicle, or a stray Goldendoodle dog in the area, should call 911 or the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office at 217-762-5761.
