URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A pickup truck struck a pedestrian in Urbana Friday night, police said.
According to law enforcement, the female victim was hit at around 8 p.m in the 2000 block of E. Washington St. Officers were dispatched shortly after that time.
Responders took the victim to Carle Foundation Hospital.
It's unclear at this time what the extent of her injuries might be.
