(WAND) -Pig ear dog treats are being investigated for potentially causing an outbreak of Salmonella infections.
The CDC and FDA said the Salmonella found in pig ear treats can infect people.
Pet Supplies Plus has recalled bulk pig ear treats sold in its stores. Those are the kind put in open bins and sold individually.
There is a Pet Supplies Plus store in Normal.
Pre-packaged branded pig ears have not been recalled.
45 people in 13 states have been diagnosed with the salmonella-related illness. None of the cases are confirmed to be a result of the pig ears.
Bulk pig ears were distributed to Pet Supplies Plus stores in AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI and WV, according to the FDA.
