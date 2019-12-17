LAS VEGAS (WAND) - A pigeon seen with a tiny cowboy hat on its head has been captured by a rescue group.
The pigeon, dubbed Cluck Norris, was seen with a tiny orange hat in Las Vegas last week. He was spotted with a second pigeon in a tiny pink hat.
Workers from Lofty Hopes were able to set up a trap to catch the bird on Monday. Now they are working to catch Cluck’s companion named Coolamity Jane.
The rescuers say the tiny hats have been glued to the bird’s heads. A video appeared a week ago showing the birds strutting down the street in the tiny hats. The video quickly went viral.
Coolamity Jane was spotted near the trap and the rescuers are hoping to have the bird captured soon.