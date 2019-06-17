(WAND) - Pillsbury Best Bread Flour is being recalled for potential E.coli risks.
Hometown Food Company and ADM Milling Company recalled more than 4,000 cases of the flour.
The flour was manufactured at a plant in Buffalo.
The now-recalled flour was distributed to retailers in ten states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Hometown Foods said no illnesses have been linked to the Pillsbury Best Bread Flour products.
This is the third time in the past several weeks that flour manufactured at the Buffalo plant has been recalled for E.coli concerns.