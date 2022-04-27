SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield neighbors are finally getting answers about the future of the Pillsbury plant site.
The new owners, Moving Pillsbury Forward, held a community meeting Wednesday night to education the community about the status of the site.
"As soon as we are able to start making progress, showing some buildings coming down, that will be the most exciting day I know for a lot of folks who want to see this blighted area cleaned up," Tony Delgiorno, secretary for Moving Pillsbury Forward, told WAND News.
After the plant closed in 2001, the owners tried to clear the site. But when they knocked down an asbestos-filled building in 2014, it sprayed dust, debris and the cancer-causing mineral into surrounding neighborhoods.
The EPA then came in to clean up the site in 2017.
"They took somewhere between 95-98% of the bulk asbestos from the plant. So we know it's way more clean that it was," Chris Richmond, president of Moving Pillsbury Forward, explained.
Just a few weeks ago, the nonprofit organization finally got control of the property.
"We know there is still asbestos remaining and that's why we're going to have contractors on site getting those measurements and finding out where the remaining asbestos is, so we can remediate it and get it off site," Richmond added.
Richmond's nonprofit is now conducting an environmental study to ensure the building can be safely demolished.
"We're going to have contractors on site starting tomorrow doing asbestos testing and other environmental tests," Richmond said.
He hopes to have a full report done by the end of the summer so his nonprofit can begin applying for grants to pay for the demolition work.
"Such as EPA Brownfield grants, possibly the Rebuild Illinois grant that the governor and legislature put into place a couple of years ago," Delgiorno explained.
Once the demolition is complete, Richmond plans to work with developers to breathe new life into the property.
"We would like to find one large light industrial or medium industrial user for the property that would create jobs and a lot of economic activity," Richmond added.
While the environmental work and demolition is completed, over the next 18 to 36 months, Moving Pillsbury Forward will work on securing the area to prevent trespassing and crime.
