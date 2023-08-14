VIRDEN, Ill. (KSDK/WAND) — One person is dead after a plane crashed just outside of Virden city limits early Saturday morning, according to the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office said.
The pilot, the only person on board the aircraft, has been identified as Gregory M. Bierman, 62, of Raymond, Illinois by the Macoupin County Coroner. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Multiple people called 911 at 8:48 a.m. Saturday telling officers that the plane sounded like it was in distress, Sheriff Shawn Kahl said. Two deputies located the crash about one-eighth mile south of Virden.
The National Transportation and Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the crash.
No other details have been shared at this time.
