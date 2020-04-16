MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) Pilson Auto Centers in Mattoon has started a COVID-19 Relief Fund to help those in need of auto repairs and labor.
The business is making $100,000 available to provide free labor to those who need it.
"We don't exist without the communities around us. We don't exist without our team. We just really felt like we needed to help," said Pilson.
For more information and to fill out an application, click HERE.
Applicants that meet the eligibility requirements and whose applications that are approved by Pilson Auto Centers are eligible for up to $1,000 of free labor per qualifying household.