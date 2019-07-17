LEROY, Ill. (WAND) – A plant that has been a longtime employer of LeRoy locals is closing down.
Mayor Steven M. Dean said in a press release the Pioneer processing plant is closing. He expressed his “shock and sadness” for the people who are losing their jobs in the announcement.
“My heart goes out to all the employees who were dealt a severe blow this morning,” he said. “I’m sure this was a business decision by the owning corporation, and such decisions may help the bottom line, but cause untold stress for many individuals and families. I express my sadness and regret and promise you that the city will do whatever we can to protect and promote the best interests of our citizens, our corporate partners and our community.”
Dean said the plant has been an “outstanding corporate citizen” in LeRoy, donating to community events and activities and giving grants to police and other community groups.
“To all employees who call LeRoy home, I extend my best thoughts and wishes as you deal with this situation,” he added. I wish you the best; I know that sounds like a hollow wish, but I mean it most sincerely.”