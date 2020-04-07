(WAND) - Little Caesar's Pizza and Domino's Pizza are implementing new programs to help feed those working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Little Caesar's said the will be donating one million pizzas to those on the frontlines. Starting on Tuesday, pizzas will be delivered to hospitals, police departments and fire departments around the country. The deliveries will last for several weeks.
Anyone wanting to join the efforts for Little Caesar's can do so by using the Little Caesar's APP to send a pizza.
Domino's said they will donate roughly 10 million slices of pizza across the country, so hospitals, medical centers, school kids and their families, health departments, grocery store workers and others in need, so they can enjoy a hot meal.
All stores nationwide are expected to be part of the effort.