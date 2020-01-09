DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Pizza Hut delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Danville Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 800 block of Harrison St. around 7 p.m. for a vehicular hijacking.
The victim said she was making a delivery when she was approached by three men.
She said two were armed with handguns. All three got into her vehicle while it was still running.
The victim tried to stop them from taking her vehicle, but one of them pointed a handgun at her and threatened her.
The suspects drove away from the scene.
Danville Police found the vehicle unoccupied in an alley near Seminary St. and Bowman Ave.
Police said the suspects took the pizza and some of the victims personal items from the vehicle.
Officers could not locate the suspects.
If you have any information, call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.