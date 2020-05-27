(WAND) - The graduating class of 2020 is being recognized for their hard work with a free pizza from Pizza Hut.
After the coronavirus pandemic forced schools to close, seniors didn't get to have the celebration they hoped for. So, Pizza Hut decided to give away 500,000 free medium one-topping pizzas to the graduates.
Graduates can claim their digital coupon by signing into their Hut Rewards account. You can create an account for free if you do not have one. You must be 13 years old to claim the pizza.
The digital coupon will be posted to the “just for you” section in your Hut Rewards account.
The offer to receive your coupon expires Thursday, May 28 at 11:59 p.m. CT. The coupon itself must be used by June 4.
Click here to find your nearest Pizza Hut location.
Congratulations Class of 2020, you did it! Together with America’s dairy farmers, we want to celebrate all your accomplishments with half a million FREE pizzas. Visit https://t.co/jgwYy9Tsc6 to claim your free medium 1-topping pizza while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/64zaUHawl1— PizzaHut (@pizzahut) May 22, 2020
