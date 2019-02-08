URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Urbana High School says it will have a plain-clothes officer on campus for the rest of the year after fights became an issue.
Police have arrested a total of nine juveniles and one adult in connection to fighting that started on the morning of Feb. 4. The fighting was between a group of students called “On My Brother” and a second group with an unknown name.
Two groups of students confronted each other that morning near the UHS cafeteria and began fighting. The brawl left a teacher unconscious after two students accidentally fell on top of them.
UHS went on lockdown as police came to the scene and made arrests.
A joint press release from Urbana police and Urbana School District 116 says the two groups hope the new officer can be a deterrent to prevent future violence. They are funding the extra security together.
“Both organizations are committed to providing a safe learning and working environment for all students and staff,” the release said.
Police are still looking for more information about what happened Monday. They want anyone with photos or videos of what happened to contact Urbana police at (217)384-2320 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS.