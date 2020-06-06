Five family members were killed in a plane crash Friday night as they were traveling to a funeral in Indiana, authorities said.
Putnam County Sheriff Howard Stills told NBC affiliate WXIA-TV he was sitting at his office desk when he heard a loud explosion. Shortly after, his phone rang. It was a call from a resident who said he "had seen the plane on fire in the air." Other residents called him saying they found aircraft debris in their yards.
At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, a Piper 3IT twin-engine turbo prop aircraft crashed into a wooded area. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
Sills said he does not know how many people were on board at the time of the crash, but he confirmed the deaths of the five relatives, all Florida residents.
Larry Ray Pruitt, 67, pilot and owner of aircraft, was killed in the crash alongside his daughter Jody Rae Lamont, 43, and her husband Shawn Charles Lamont, 41.
Their children, Jayce Lamont and Alice Lamont, both 6-year-olds, were also killed in the crash.
The fire caused by the crash was extinguished and the family's remains recovered.
