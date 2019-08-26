SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A plane crash training exercise is being held in Springfield Monday.
The Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport, City of Springfield, Village of Sherman, Memorial Medical Center, and HSHS St. John's Hospital will be taking part in the drill.
In total, there will be over 30 local, state, federal and private agencies taking part in the simulated aircraft accident on Monday, Aug. 26.
The drill meets Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport's Federal Aviation Administration mandate to conduct a full-scale exercise once every three years.
The training exercise will be conducted at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport starting at about 9:30 a.m. then moves to the Village of Sherman at approximately 10:00 a.m. The exercise will wrap up by 12:30 p.m.
No airport area roads will be closed as part of the drill.
Nearly 250 people will be taking part in the drill, which includes the responding emergency services and partner agencies, volunteer victims as well as personnel with Memorial Medical Center and HSHS St. John's.