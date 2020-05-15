CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are OK after a plane crash on Friday afternoon.
According to the Sangamon County Sheriff, a plane went down around 3:19 p.m. in a field just west of Mansion Road.
The sheriff said a 24-year-old female pilot and a 12-year-old female passenger made it out of the plane without injuries.
Officials say the plane was travelling from St. Louis to Chicago. The pilot reported cloud cover and she couldn't see. She went down below it but had to make an emergency landing in a field, the sheriff told WAND News. The plane drifted and flipped over, possibly due to moister in the field, the sheriff said.
Both the passenger and pilot were checked out by EMTs and neither needed medical attention.
The Chatham Fire Department, Chatham Police Department, Illinois State Police and the Sangamon County Sheriff's office responded to the scene.
