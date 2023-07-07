SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - A private plane had to make an emergency landing in Savoy after experiencing engine trouble.
The plane landed at Willard Airport Friday morning. It had taken off from Nashville and made a stop in Effingham.
About an hour later it made the emergency landing in Savoy.
Officials told WAND News the plane did not experience engine failure. They said it was "engine trouble."
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
