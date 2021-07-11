TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A plane made an emergency landing in Taylorville Sunday.
Taylorville Airport manager Andy Goodall said around noon the plane landed safely in a bean field near N 1025 East Road.
Goodall said plane was headed to Manitoba, Canada. There was only a pilot on board. That pilot was not injured in the incident. The plane had no damage.
