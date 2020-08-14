ROCKFORD, Ill. (WAND) - A plane crashed into a car, leaving a driver injured, in a Friday crash.
Firefighters told NBC affiliate WREX the crash occurred on Auburn Road near Rockford's Cottonwood Airport. The car driver went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The plane's pilot and a car passenger were not harmed.
Fire crews assisted with a fuel spill at the scene.
WREX learned through federal aviation records the plane, an experimental aircraft, was licensed to a Rockford pilot.
Authorities in Winnebago County asked driver to avoid the 5100 block of Auburn road as they investigate the scene with the help of the Federal Aviation Administration. Auburn is expected to be closed from Springfield Avenue to Pierpont Avenue for several hours.
FAA officials told the station they are investigating. No other details have been released.
