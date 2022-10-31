EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAND) — Four people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana on Sunday afternoon.
The Piper PA-32R took off from Taylorville, IL and was en route to Gallatin, Tennessee. According to preliminary reports from the FAA, two adults and two children were on board when the plane went down.
State and local authorities are investigating the crash along with the FAA. No one on the ground was injured.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.