(WAND) - The world experienced the warmest January in recorded history last month. That is according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
January 2020 was the 421st consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th century average.
The average temperature across land and ocean surfaces last month was 2.05 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th century average.
That is the highest in the 141 years the NOAA has been recording climate records.
Scientists at the National Centers for Environmental Information have projected 2020 to rank among the five warmest years on record.