(WAND) - Planned Parenthood of Illinois is now offering free birth control to eligible patients.
The New Access Birth Control program, or ABC, offers a range of free birth control options.
The program runs through January 2021 and covers patients who have issues accessing birth control.
ABC covers the device and insertion (if applicable) for the following methods:
- IUD and Implant
- Oral Contraceptive Pills
- Birth Control Shot
- Vaginal Ring
- Condoms
ABC does not cover the cost of your visit or any other services received such as treatment for STIs, UTI, etc.
To see if you qualify, click HERE.