SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Food and Drug Administration made a major announcement Thursday morning as the organization approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill in the United States.
The FDA approval was a major win for many medical organizations and reproductive healthcare providers. Planned Parenthood of Illinois told WAND News Thursday that this move will help bridge gaps to access to contraception and give people control over their health and their lives.
"Planned Parenthood of Illinois welcomes any and all increases in access to reproductive healthcare and that includes over-the-counter birth control," said Chief Strategy and Operations Officer Kristen Schultz.
She noted that offering birth control over-the-counter will greatly improve access for people who may not have a primary care doctor or Planned Parenthood clinic near them.The FDA approved the over-the-counter version of Opill for all people of reproductive age, including teenagers, to help reduce the risk of unintended pregnancies.
"There's decades of evidence showing that birth control pills are safe and effective and appropriate for over-the-counter use both for young people and for adults," Schultz explained.
The FDA first approved Opill as a prescription drug in 1973 and the contraceptive has been found to be 93% effective in preventing pregnancy with typical use. Schultz expects Illinois leaders to quickly act upon the new FDA approval to ensure that pharmacies and grocery stores will have Opill available without restrictions.
"It may mean that fewer people have to come in to see a practitioner with us which may mean that we're able to open access to more of those services that require an in-person visit," Schultz said. "So, it really does amplify access in other ways."
NBC News reports that the marker of Opill doesn't expect the over-the-counter drug to be available until early next year. More than 100 other countries have already made contraceptives available over-the-counter.
"Access to everyone is like a rising tide that lifts all boats," Schultz said. "So, I think access over-the-counter just reduces those increased barriers to getting an appointment and spending a lot of time and sometimes a lot of money to access these basic healthcare needs."
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.