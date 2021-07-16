CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - For a fee, the City of Champaign will help homeowners plant a tree in their neighborhood.
The planting of trees on public right-of-way in Champaign is regulated by the City Vegetation Ordinance. The City of Champaign is planting trees through the Share-The-Cost Program where City provides shade trees for planting on the public right-of-way at a cost of $135 per tree.
The homeowner is expected to water the tree for the first three years after planting, especially during dry periods. The City of Champaign will maintain the trees. The City plants in both the spring and fall.
Read all about the Share-The-Cost program here.
If you are interested in participating in the Share-the-Cost Tree Planting Program, please contact the Public Works Department at 217-403-4700 or by email to publicworks@champaignil.gov.
