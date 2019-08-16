PANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who faced home invasion charges was sentenced to prison after reaching a plea deal.
Theodore Fleming, 35, was accused of forcing his way into a Pana home, located in the 200 block of S. Clark St., after 4 a.m. on June 24. A physical struggle involving gunshots then began with two other men, police said, and Fleming ran southbound from the area. Officers said they found Fleming with gunshot wounds in his right arm.
Officers found two guns at the scene.
Fleming pleaded guilty to a Class X felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm while wearing body armor. Two counts of home invasion against Fleming, along with a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, were dropped in exchange for his plea.
Court records show he was sentenced to 30 years in prison with credit for 417 days served and three years of mandatory supervised release. He is also required to forfeit rights to firearms and body armor.