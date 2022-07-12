(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will enjoy a little break from the heat before it turns hot again.
A cold front brought a few showers and isolated storms to the area Monday night and early Tuesday. Luckily, we saw no severe weather.
Plenty of sunshine is on tap Tuesday with breezy conditions and highs in the mid-80s.
A few isolated showers are possible Wednesday, otherwise it'll be dry through the end of the week.
Hot and humid weather returns Friday and this weekend.
Scattered showers and storms are possible from Friday night through Monday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
