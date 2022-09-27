SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Almost 500 students, parents and staff from Pleasant Plains, and surrounding communities, came out for a candle light vigil to support Jayden Vessenmyer. The senior football player suffered a medical emergency at Saturday night's football game.
"His condition is about the same. He needs lots of prayers, his family needs lots of prayers, his parents, grandparents and they're very appreciative of everything that's being done," Pastor Greg Busboom, of St. John's Lutheran Church, told WAND News.
Busboom and local parents organized the vigil outside St. John's Children's Hospital where Vessenmyer was being treated. His family waved to the crowd of supporters from the window of his hospital room."
"He now has had surgery and is recovering and healing in the ICU," Pastor Busboom explained.
It's been a tough few days for Pleasant Plains students who watched their friend and teammate collapse on the football field Saturday.
"I looked back and just saw Jayden and he was having a rough time back on the bench. The trainers and a couple of other people ran over to help him, laid him down on the turf and just did everything they could to help him in the moment," Danny Carney, a senior at Pleasant Plains High School, told WAND News.
Carney said Jayden is a fun-loving guy who loves cracking jokes. He plays football, basketball and track. On Saturday he had just scored a touchdown before collapsing.
"The happiest guy you'll ever meet, and seeing someone that you spend so much time with laying there hurt as bad as he was- it wasn't easy," Carney added.
Pastor Busboom said while Jayden is not her responsive, he knows he can feel the love and support of the hundreds outside St. John's Hospital.
WAND News will continue updating this developing story.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.