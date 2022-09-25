PLEASANT PLAINS, ILL. (WAND) - Pleasant Plains has postponed the Sunday afternoon Homecoming Parade due to a medical emergency involving a high school football player at a game Saturday night.
In a Facebook post Sunday morning, Pleasant Plains School District says a player was taken to the hospital for a serious emergency during the game in Riverton.
The high school will be open Sunday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. for high school students to gather. Counselors will be onsite and available.
In a Facebook post, Village President Craig Held said, "Please keep the family, friends and school community in your thoughts and prayers as they are going through this difficult time."
The parade will be postponed to a later date.
