(WAND) - The nice stretch of weather across Central Illinois continues through the end of the week.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast through Friday.
Highs will warm into the upper-70s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
A few showers are possible later Saturday into early Sunday, but rainfall amounts will be on the light side.
Weekend highs will be in the mid-to-upper-70s.
It starts to warm back up next week, but we're talking 80s and not 90s!
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
