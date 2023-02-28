(WAND WEATHER)-Pleasant weather across central Illinois through the middle of the week.
SHORT-TERM FORECAST
After an active weather pattern rolled through on Monday, Central Illinois is expecting tranquility in the way of weather.An area of high pressure enters the picture for the next 48-hours. A few low-lying clouds will linger on Tuesday morning, but quickly give way to a beautiful afternoon.
While some clouds could pop-up every now and then, sunshine will be the overall dominate force during this time. With that comes warmth across Central Illinois as we top out in the 60’s on the first day of March!
LONG-TERM FORECAST
After a warm Wednesday, we are looking back to the west at our next weather-maker. The precipitation off the coast of California will continue to make its way here. It’ll take some time; however, rain is expected to move through starting Thursday night.
With showers widespread, everyone is forecasted to receive rain. Rain totals are subject to change, but models suggest another inch possible with some communities over the one-inch mark.
While rain is the main focus with this system, it’s important to note that temperatures will drop throughout Friday evening and lows will be just above 20°. This could lead to a few snow chances, but there’s many variables WAND Meteorologists are keeping in mind.
First and foremost are the ground/road temperatures. With the month of February averaging nearly 7° above our average high, it’ll be tough for snow to stick. The other variables include atmospheric conditions the days prior and even atmospheric conditions the day after.
With highs near 62° Wednesday and even 40° on Saturday, it makes it even more difficult for snow chances. Finally, models are showing a low snow ratio, which again inhibits snow accumulation possibilities.
