(WAND) - A pretty quiet week is ahead for Central Illinois.
After last week's heat wave, this week is starting off rather pleasant.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast today with highs around 80° and lows tonight back into the 50s.
A cold front may bring a few scattered showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening with highs in the low-to-mid-80s.
It'll be sunny and pleasant Wednesday and Thursday with highs around 80° and lows in the 50s.
It turns hotter and more humid again this weekend into next week. Highs could reach the low-90s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
