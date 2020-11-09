TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The public can check out a wide range of historic items and buildings in a visit to the Christian Co. Historical Society and Museum.
The museum features the first courthouse where Abraham Lincoln argued cases with Stephen A. Douglas. There is also the Woodall Building, the 1820 Log House, the Bee Castle, the Buckeye Prairie School House, the Morrison House and the Owaneco Depot.
More information about all of those historic places can be found on the Historical Society website.
Click here to donate to the organization.
