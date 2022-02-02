MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Crews have been working nonstop all Wednesday to keep up with the falling snow.
Wednesday night, Macon County's Emergency Management Agency said there were no major accidents or road closures. There was a bit of relief as the snow stopped falling for a few hours. But the wind pushed much of the powdery snow right back onto the roadways.
Plows in Champaign County and Taylorville stopped running Wednesday night because of the high wind and lack of sunlight. The pause also gives drivers an opportunity to rest before they resume plowing Thursday morning.
"With the predicted high winds and the darkness, I think its just best that we don't stay out there after dark. We're just going to cause more problems than we're going to do good," Jeff Blue, engineer for Champaign County, told WAND News.
Blowing winds throughout the day Wednesday made it difficult for Blue's drivers to see in many areas. He reminded the public to give plow trucks plenty of room, turn on headlights and avoid driving immediately behind a truck.
Wednesday night, there will be no plows running on Champaign County roads, but there are four trucks on standby for any emergency.
"We don't want an emergency situation to come up where an ambulance or a firetruck wouldn't be able to get to those emergencies. So we're going to have four trucks stationed around the county, and we'll be there to help any emergency services who need help," Blue explained.
Blue said plows will be back out on the road around 6 or 7 a.m. But he believes it could take until Friday afternoon to get to every road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.