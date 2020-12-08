CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The United Association Local 149 Plumbers and Pipefitters is helping their members attend college for free.
"It was an opportunity I did not want to pass up," said union member Andrew Templ.
"At the end of day, for me, no matter what happens, at the end of my career, I’m never going to be upset that I have more education. I have this opportunity and I better not let it go to waste."
The union represents over 600 service men across Central Illinois. Business Manager Matt Kelly said the union's mission to make sure the lives of their members are the best they can be.
"Our mission is to enhance the lives of plumbers and pipefitters. Our goal is to make the lives of working people like plumbers and pipefitters that we represent better for themselves and their family." Kelly told WAND News.
The Union Program waives tuition and other fees required for a bachelor's degree. Union members and their families are allowed to apply, no matter the age. Kelly said helping out their members receive a college degree is special to him.
"It's great. You know, I'm a labor advocate. I love representing working folks and to offer something like this that may have not been accessible to them without... this is awesome. It's a great feeling."
Templ said this opportunity is nothing but good news for his fellow union members and their families. "To make that available for so many people... it’s truly good for everyone, there’s no downside to it."
The union is hosting information sessions online, visit their website for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.