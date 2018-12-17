LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (WAND) – A poacher from Missouri has to watch the movie “Bambi” after he killed deer illegally.
David Berry Jr. must spend a full year behind bars and has to watch the movie once every month while in jail, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth and the Springfield News-Leader. Prosecutors say he killed hundreds of deer and took their heads, then left the bodies in the wilderness.
Berry wasn’t the only person arrested. The station says three of his relatives and a different man are also behind bars. The people arrested paid fines and court costs totaling $51,000.
In a different case out of Barton County, a firearm probation violation meant another four months in jail for Berry.
Conservation agents called this poaching case one of the biggest ever in Missouri.