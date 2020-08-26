SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Polaris General was stolen in broad daylight in Springfield.
The theft happened Tuesday, Aug. 18 in the 300 block of W. Jefferson St.
The vehicle is a bright red 2018 Polaris General, 1000cc, 2 seat side by side. It was parked in the driveway of a home.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.
