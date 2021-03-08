SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A pole barn caught fire Monday evening in Springfield, firefighters said.
The Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union reported on Facebook the fire was at a barn in the 4800 block of West Washington St. One room was involved, per the union page.
Sherman firefighters were called to the scene to help, the union said, but were later canceled. Pleasant Plains crews responded and were released from the scene.
There is no word yet on possible injuries.
Details are limited at this time.
