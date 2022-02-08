BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called to a pole barn fire in Blue Mound Monday night.
Crews were called out to the scene around 9:30 p.m.
The fire department said it was cold, wet, and icy as they fought the fire.
The pole barn was too far developed to be saved, but no one was hurt.
Blue Mound was assisted by South Macon, South Wheatland, Stonington, and Niantic.
