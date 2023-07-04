SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A pole fire on Tuesday afternoon has caused a temporary outage for CWLP customers in Springfield according to the Mayor's Office.
The outage runs from I72/55 to Lincolnshire to Prairie Crossing to Scheels, North to Iles and Southern View. Crews are working to address the issue and repair the damage quickly.
