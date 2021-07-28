(WAND) - Sam Kendricks, a world champion pole vaulter, is out of the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.
Sam is not allowed to compete after officials informed him he had a daily positive test for COVID-19, his father, Scott Kendricks, confirmed on Instagram. He "feels fine and has no symptoms," Scott said.
The post was removed from Instagram soon after it was shared, NBC Olympics reports.
Sam is a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve at age 28 and has been a gold medal contender. He won bronze in the 2016 Olympics in Rio. He is from Oxford, Miss.
The team's alternate is Matt Ludwig, who placed fourth at U.S. Trials. It's not immediately clear if he can come to Tokyo.
Qualifying for men's pole vaulting starts at 7:40 p.m. central time, or Saturday morning in Japan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.