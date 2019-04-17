GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAND) – A woman hit a burglary suspect in the head with a bat outside of her apartment, police say.
Clarese Gainey grabbed the bat when she heard a noise Sunday morning. Police say she looked outside and saw a 300-pound man trying to get into her car by pulling on a door handle and knocking on a window.
Suspected burglar Antonio Mosely was only wearing boxers, according to WFLA. When Gainey stepped outside, police say he charged at her. That’s when the 65-year-old former softball player used her skill and swung the bat at him.
Officers say Mosely ran from the scene and went to a mobile home park. He left jeans, a shirt and socks behind. Police say they used a K-9 to track Mosely down in a mobile home and found him with new pants that had cocaine in one of the pockets.
The station says the suspect was brought back to Gainey to confirm if he was the suspect.
Mosely faces two burglary charges and another for drug possession. Gainey says he “better be glad I didn’t have a gun” and added that she would have used it if she did.