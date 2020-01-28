OCALA, Fla. (WAND) - A 9-year-old Florida boy is charged with attempted murder after he stabbed his 5-year-old sister with a knife, police said.
The Ocala Police Department said it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Berkeley Pointe Apartments just off Northeast 7th St.
The little girl was airlifted to a hospital with multiple stab wounds.
Officers found her 9-year-old brother in a nearby maintenance shed, WESH reported.
Officers said the child told them he thought of killing his sister for a couple of days.
The children's mother said she had walked out of the house for about ten minutes to check the mail and get them some candy from a neighbor.
When she came back in, she saw her son stabbing her daughter.
Police said the boy got a knife from the kitchen and was shouting "die, die" before his mother rushed in and grabbed the knife.
The 9-year-old has been charged with attempted murder.